एक्सक्लूसिव: कहीं कोरोना से तो नहीं हो रहा गर्भपात, नई शादीशुदा महिलाओं पर बीआरडी करेगा शोध

vivek shukla
नीरज मिश्र, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Fri, 26 Feb 2021 11:39 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
क्या कोरोना वायरस, संक्रमण का शिकार हुई नई शादीशुदा महिलाओं के गर्भ के क्षरण का कारण बन रहा है। यह जानने के लिए बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज का माइक्रोबायोलॉजी विभाग शोध करेगा। माना जा रहा है कि पूर्वांचल में कोविड को लेकर इस तरह का पहला शोध होगा। 
