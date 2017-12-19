Bigg Boss 11: ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रॉकी को लेकर हिना खान ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- ये था दोनों का प्लान
बिग बॉस 11 में सभी कंटेस्टेंट को उनके घरवालों और चाहनेवालों से मिलने का एक मौका दिया गया था। लेकिन ऐसे में हिना खान और उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। बता दें कि इस दौरान रॉकी ने हिना को एक बड़ा वादा भी किया था....
