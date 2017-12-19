बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
1 मिनट के 1 करोड़ वसूलने वाली प्रियंका का एक फैन ने आसानी से लिया KISS, देखें वीडियो
{"title_hn":"1 मिनट के 1 करोड़ वसूलने वाली प्रियंका का एक फैन ने आसानी से लिया KISS, देखें वीडियो ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 07:53 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा हाल ही में भारत लौटी हैं। वो अपने परिवार के साथ क्रिसमस और न्यू ईयर मनाने के लिए घर पहुंची हैं। मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर उनकी एक झलक के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी थी और इसी बीच उनका स्वागत एक 'kiss' के साथ हुआ।
