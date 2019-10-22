शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Prabhas Malaika Arora birthday to Marathi Actress Pooja Zunjar death these are top bollywood news

प्रभास- मलाइका के जन्मदिन और प्रसव के बाद अभिनेत्री के निधन सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 12:24 AM IST
Prabhas, Malaika Arora, Pooja Jhunjar
1 of 5
Prabhas, Malaika Arora, Pooja Jhunjar - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रभास आज मना रहे हैं अपना 40वां जन्मदिन
बाहुबली के नाम से मशहूर एक्टर प्रभास का 23 अक्टूबर को जन्मदिन है। सक्सेस की गारंटी बन चुके प्रभास की हालिया रिलीज फिल्म साहो ने फैंस का खूब दिल जीता। प्रभास इतने शर्मीले थे कि स्कूल और कॉलेज में कभी लड़कियों से बात नहीं करते थे। प्रभास के जन्मदिन पर आइए बताते हैं उनसे जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें...

पढ़ें: 25 करोड़ में प्रभास ने साइन की थी बाहुबली, संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म को भी कह चुके हैं ना
 
prabhas malaika arora dharmendra hema malini siddharth shukla pooja zunjar प्रभास मलाइका अरोड़ा धर्मेंद्र हेमा मालिनी सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पूजा झुंजार
Prabhas, Malaika Arora, Pooja Jhunjar
Prabhas, Malaika Arora, Pooja Jhunjar - फोटो : amar ujala
malaika arora
malaika arora - फोटो : malaika arora
हेमा मालिनी
हेमा मालिनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Siddharth Shukla,SHEETAL KHANDAL
Siddharth Shukla,SHEETAL KHANDAL - फोटो : amar ujala
Pooja Zunjar
Pooja Zunjar - फोटो : Social Media
