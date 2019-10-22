शहर चुनें

25 करोड़ में प्रभास ने साइन की थी बाहुबली, संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म को भी कह चुके हैं ना

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 04:03 PM IST
telugu actor Prabhas
1 of 5
telugu actor Prabhas
बाहुबली के नाम से मशहूर एक्टर प्रभास का 23 अक्टूबर को जन्मदिन है। सक्सेस की गारंटी बन चुके प्रभास की हालिया रिलीज फिल्म साहो ने फैंस का खूब दिल जीता। प्रभास इतने शर्मीले थे कि स्कूल और कॉलेज में कभी लड़कियों से बात नहीं करते थे। प्रभास के जन्मदिन पर आइए बताते हैं उनसे जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें...
prabhas prabhas birthday baahubali baahubali 2
telugu actor Prabhas
telugu actor Prabhas
Prabhas Chatrapathi film
Prabhas Chatrapathi film - फोटो : file photo
Saaho Movie Prabhas bike
Saaho Movie Prabhas bike - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Prabhas and S S Rajamouli
Prabhas and S S Rajamouli - फोटो : file photo
anushka and prabhas
anushka and prabhas
