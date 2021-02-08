शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Bollywood to make great come back in Kashmir as article 370 uplifted

कश्मीर में जोरदार तरीके से वापसी करेगा बॉलीवुड, दो दिवसीय समारोह के लिए गुलमर्ग पहुंचे सितारे

Prachi Priyam
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: प्राची प्रियम
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 01:52 AM IST
गुलमर्ग पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सितारे
1 of 5
गुलमर्ग पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सितारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर की सुंदर वादियां एक बार बॉलीवुड की पहली पसंद बनने जा रही हैं। बॉलीवुड जोरदार तरीके से यहां वापसी करने को तैयार है। कश्मीर में बॉलीवुड अभिनेताओं की बढ़ती मौजूदगी इस बात का संदेश दे रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bollywood jammu national vidya balan arbaaz khan siddharth roy kapoor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

तपोवन टनल में फंसे मजदूर
Chamoli

आप बीती: जीने की छोड़ दी थी आस, सुरंग से साढ़े छह घंटे फंसे रहे मजदूर, मोबाइल फोन ने ऐसे बचाई जान

8 फरवरी 2021

चमोली में आपदा
Chamoli

Chamoli Glacier Burst : तबाह ऋषिगंगा प्रोजेक्ट के दोबारा शुरू होने की संभावना कम, कंपनी हो गई थी दिवालिया

8 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
काशी विश्ववनाथ धाम में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Varanasi

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने ली काशी विश्वनाथ धाम के निर्माण कार्यों की बारीकी से जानकारी, देखें तस्वीरें 

8 फरवरी 2021

मिट्टी में दबा तपोवन जल विद्युत परियोजना का बैराज
Chamoli

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: इस बार कुदरत ने किया कुछ रहम, 2013 की आपदा में एकदम उलट थे हालात

8 फरवरी 2021

अपनी कुंडली से जानें भाग्य से जुड़ी समस्त ख़ास बातें, आज ही बनवाएं
Kundali

अपनी कुंडली से जानें भाग्य से जुड़ी समस्त ख़ास बातें, आज ही बनवाएं
मथुरा में खाट पर बैठे दिखे तेजप्रताप यादव अपने मित्र के साथ
Agra

मथुरा में दिखा 'लालू के लाल' का अलग अंदाज, कृषि कानूनों पर बोले- किसान विरोधी है मोदी सरकार

8 फरवरी 2021

वृंदावन कुंभ मेला क्षेत्र में लगा शिविर
Agra

Vrindavan Kumbh Mela 2021: अनी अखाड़ों के महंतों ने मेला बैठक के लिए आवंटित की भूमि

8 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गुलमर्ग पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सितारे
गुलमर्ग पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सितारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलमर्ग में बॉलीवुड सितारे
गुलमर्ग में बॉलीवुड सितारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलमर्ग में बॉलीवुड सितारे
गुलमर्ग में बॉलीवुड सितारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलमर्ग में बॉलीवुड सितारे
गुलमर्ग में बॉलीवुड सितारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X