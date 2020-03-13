शहर चुनें

आमिर खान का जन्मदिन और दिलीप कुमार की तबीयत का अपडेट, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 12:04 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
आमिर खान को बॉलीवुड में मिस्टर परफेक्टनिस्ट कहा जाता हैं। उनके अभिनय और फिल्म चुनने की क्षमता, उन्हें बाकी कलाकारों से अलग बनाती है। आमिर निजी जिंदगी में भी बहुत व्यवहारिक हैं। आज उनका जन्मदिन है।

आमिर की वजह से घंटों बाथरूम में बैठकर रोई थीं दिव्या भारती, सलमान ने दिया था साथ
 
aamir khan dilip kumar rohit shetty saira banu shehnaaz gill paras chhabra mujhse shaadi karoge
 
