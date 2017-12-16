अध्यक्ष बनते ही राहुल ने मंच से मां सोनिया को किया प्यार भरा किस, गले लगा हो गए इमोशनल
132 साल पुरानी ग्रैंड ओल्ड कांग्रेस पार्टी को आज राहुल गांधी के रूप में उसका नया अध्यक्ष मिल गया। कांग्रेस की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की चेयरमैन एम रामचंद्रन ने राहुल गांधी को अध्यक्ष चुने जाने का सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान कर औपचारिकता भी पूरी कर दी। इसके साथ ही कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का एक ऐसा जेस्चर सामने आया जिसे देख हर कोई भावुक हो गया।
