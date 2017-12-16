सफल अध्यक्ष बनने के लिए राहुल को पलटने होंगे वो पन्ने जिसने बढ़ाई थी इंदिरा और राजीव की परेशानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
congress president rahul gandhi must take these lessons from indira and rajiv gandhi to get success{"_id":"5a34df014f1c1bd1408bd297","slug":"congress-president-rahul-gandhi-must-take-these-lessons-from-indira-and-rajiv-gandhi-to-get-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के तौर पर शनिवार को पदभार ग्रहण करने वाले राहुल गांधी को कांग्रेस के इतिहास में दबे उन पन्नों को भी ठीक से पढ़ना होगा जिसके पात्रों ने कभी उनकी दादी इंदिरा गांधी और पिता राजीव गांधी की परेशानी बढ़ाई थी।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.