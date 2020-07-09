शहर चुनें
violence seen in CCTV, killing of a young man with stones in rupee transaction in delhi

सीसीटीवी में दिखी वहशत, रुपयों के लेन-देन में पत्थरों से वार कर युवक की हत्या

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 05:50 AM IST
CRIME SCENE
1 of 5
CRIME SCENE
उत्तरी दिल्ली के कोतवाली इलाके में मंगलवार शाम एक युवक की पत्थरों से वार कर हत्या कर दी गई। पूरी वारदात आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने घायल युवक को नजदीकी अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। मृतक की शिनाख्त काली उर्फ कालिया (35) के रूप में हुई है। 


 
murder for money crime in delhi cctv

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

