नोएडा सेक्टर 11: डेढ़ घंटे तक चली जिंदगी की तलाश, नहीं बच पाई मलबे में दबे लोगों की जान

{"_id":"5f24de308ebc3e63dc765856","slug":"under-construction-building-collapses-in-noida-sector-11-many-died-and-injured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 11: \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0932\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नोएडा सेक्टर 11 में गिरी निर्माणाधीन इमारत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
