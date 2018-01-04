Download App
एक लाख रुपये से भी कम है संजय सिंह की कुल संपत्ति, पत्नी की जानेंगे तो हो जाएंगे हैरान

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 10:14 PM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के वरिष्ठ नेता संजय सिंह पर विपक्षी पार्टियां बेशक करोड़पति होने का आरोप लगा रही हैं, लेकिन वह लखपति भी नहीं हैं। अचल संपत्ति के नाम पर उनके पास कुछ भी नहीं है।
