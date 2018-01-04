बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4e597e4f1c1b1c198b4db5","slug":"total-property-of-sanjay-singh-and-sushil-gupta-going-to-rajya-sabha-from-aap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक लाख रुपये से भी कम है संजय सिंह की कुल संपत्ति, पत्नी की जानेंगे तो हो जाएंगे हैरान
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 10:14 PM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के वरिष्ठ नेता संजय सिंह पर विपक्षी पार्टियां बेशक करोड़पति होने का आरोप लगा रही हैं, लेकिन वह लखपति भी नहीं हैं। अचल संपत्ति के नाम पर उनके पास कुछ भी नहीं है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4e597e4f1c1b1c198b4db5","slug":"total-property-of-sanjay-singh-and-sushil-gupta-going-to-rajya-sabha-from-aap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4e597e4f1c1b1c198b4db5","slug":"total-property-of-sanjay-singh-and-sushil-gupta-going-to-rajya-sabha-from-aap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4e597e4f1c1b1c198b4db5","slug":"total-property-of-sanjay-singh-and-sushil-gupta-going-to-rajya-sabha-from-aap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4e597e4f1c1b1c198b4db5","slug":"total-property-of-sanjay-singh-and-sushil-gupta-going-to-rajya-sabha-from-aap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4e597e4f1c1b1c198b4db5","slug":"total-property-of-sanjay-singh-and-sushil-gupta-going-to-rajya-sabha-from-aap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.