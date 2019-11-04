शहर चुनें

Tis Hazari violence New eight videos of incident

तीस हजारी कोर्ट बवाल: सामने आए नए आठ वीडियो, पहले पुलिसवालों को पीटा, फिर बाइकों में लगाई आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 09:41 AM IST
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस और वकीलों के बीच हुए बवाल के 7-8 नए वीडियो सामने आए हैं। जांच में लगे पुलिस अधिकारी इन्हें बेहद महत्वपूर्ण बता रहे हैं। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि कुछ वकील जबरन कोर्ट के लॉकअप में घुसकर पुलिसकर्मियों को पीट रहे हैं। बाकी पुलिसकर्मी जान बचाने को इधर-उधर भाग रहे हैं। वीडियो में दिखा कि भीड़ की पिटाई से एक पुलिसकर्मी बेहोश हो गया। इसके अलावा, लॉकअप के बाहर वकीलों के हंगामे और आगजनी के वीडियो भी सामने आए हैं। पुलिस ने इन्हें कब्जे में ले लिया है।
 
tis hazari violence tis hazari court delhi police sit cctv footage
कूड़े में निवाला तलाशती गाय
Agra

गोपाष्टमी: देख तेरी गायों की हालत क्या हो गई 'गोपाल', पूजा तो होती है लेकिन भूख से हैं बेहाल

4 नवंबर 2019

Up CM Yogi Adityanath doing boating in tehri lake after 33 years
Dehradun

33 साल बाद टिहरी पहुंचे सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने झील में की बोटिंग, पुराने दिन आए याद, तस्वीरें...

4 नवंबर 2019

Guru Nanak Dev 550 Prakash parv Celebration in dehradun photos
Dehradun

550 वां प्रकाश पर्व: गुरु वाणी से गुंजायमान हुई द्रोणनगरी, नगर कीर्तन में दिखाए हैरतअंगेज करतब, तस्वीरें... 

4 नवंबर 2019

udaybhan karwariya
Prayagraj

जवाहर पंडित हत्याकांड में करवरिया बंधुओं को आज सुनाई जाएगी सजा

4 नवंबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः वेबसाइट पर टिकट 'सस्ता', पर्यटक हो रहे गुमराह, जानिये आखिर कितने हैं रुपये

4 नवंबर 2019

रामदास (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

यूपीः सुहागनगरी में जानलेवा हुआ प्रदूषण, दम घुटने से एक की मौत

4 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

ऑपरेशन ‘मां’ की वजह से इस साल कश्मीर में 50 भटके युवा मुख्य धारा में लौटे

4 नवंबर 2019

रंगीली महल में तेजप्रताप यादव को राधारमण जी प्रतिमा देकर विदाई देते लक्ष्मण प्रसाद शर्मा व अन्य
Agra

'आंतरिक वेदना' लेकर बिहार लौटे लालू यादव के पुत्र तेजप्रताप, जाने से पहले बयां किया 'दर्द'

4 नवंबर 2019

बर्फबारी
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में सीजन का पहली बर्फबारी, तस्वीरें देख आप चले आएंगे घूमने

3 नवंबर 2019

सेना भर्ती रैली
Jammu

सेना भर्ती: पहले दिन 3067 युवाओं ने दिया फिजिकल टेस्ट, 12 नवंबर तक चलेगी भर्ती प्रक्रिया

3 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजा
Kanpur

उदयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ व्रत का पारण, घाटों पर बिखरी सतरंगी छटा, देखें तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2019

Mathura Junction railway station
Agra

यूपी के इस रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिलेंगी एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय सुविधाएं, देखें तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2019

हवा से बातें करती लग्जरी कार फ्लाईओवर से उड़कर पेड़ में टंगी
Lucknow

अंधाधुंध गति से दौड़ रही लग्जरी कार उड़कर पेड़ पर अटकी, बाल-बाल बचे युवक, तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2019

वातावरण में छाई धुंध
Agra

दिल्ली से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक है आगरा की हवा, यहां 80 फीसदी मौतों का कारण वायु प्रदूषण

3 नवंबर 2019

pollution
Meerut

सांस लेना दूभर: शहर से देहात तक पूरा दिन छाई रही धुंध, हवा चली लेकिन वायु प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर

3 नवंबर 2019

आरोप मुक्त हुए गुलाब खां
Bareilly

आरोप मुक्त हुए गुलाब खां का बड़ा खुलासा, तीन माह तक तो ये भी पता नहीं था कि उनका जुर्म क्या है?

3 नवंबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल: निर्माण के 370 साल बाद संगमरमरी स्मारक में पहली बार होने जा रहा यह काम

3 नवंबर 2019

सेना भर्ती
Jammu

मातृभूमि की सेवा के लिए उमड़ी युवाओं की फौज, तस्वीरें देख 'दुश्मन देश' के सीने पर लोटने लगेंगे सांप

3 नवंबर 2019

वातावरण में छाई धुंध
Agra

अभी नहीं सुधरी ताजनगरी की हवा, प्रदूषण से हो रही हालत खराब, ऐसे करें अपना बचाव

3 नवंबर 2019

डेंगू का कहर
Kanpur

डेंगू का कहर: 'टाइगर' के डंक से छह और मौतें, अब तक 35 की गई जान, देखें अस्पतालों की स्थिति

3 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजा जम्मू
Jammu

छठ पूजा तस्वीरेंः तवी नदी के किनारे उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ हुआ समापन

3 नवंबर 2019

एक जुलाई 2019 किश्तवाड़ हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: किश्तवाड़ में हुए हादसे की जांच फाइलों में सीमित, उस दिन खत्म हो गईं थीं 35 जिंदगियां

3 नवंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Delhi-NCR Pollution: एक्शन में प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय, प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए 300 टीमें बनीं

दिल्ली और आसपास के शहरों में वायु प्रदूषण के स्तर में एक बार फिर बढ़ोतरी होनो के बाद केन्द्र सरकार को इस मामले में दखल देना पड़ा है।

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:20

दिल्ली में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण, केंद्र सरकार गंभीर

3 नवंबर 2019

तीस हाजारी कोर्ट 1:58

दिल्ली तीस हजारी कोर्ट में हुए हंगामे का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने

3 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस 1:28

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड में कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- प्रियंका गांधी का फोन भी हैक हुआ

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 2:05

प्रदूषण पर बोले यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला-पराली जलाते हैं किसान, सरकार को करना चाहिए यज्ञ

3 नवंबर 2019

