महज सड़क दु्र्घटना के कारण हुई सुदीक्षा भाटी की मौत, क्या परिजनों ने दिया घटना को दूसरा रंग?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बुलंदशहर, Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 02:26 PM IST
सुदीक्षा भाटी
सुदीक्षा भाटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमेरिका में स्कॉलरशिप पर पढ़ाई कर रही बुलंदशहर की छात्रा सुदीक्षा भाटी की मौत का मामला हर रोज नया मोड़ ले रहा है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनसे पूछताछ के बाद पता चला कि सुदीक्षा रास्ते में छेड़खानी का शिकार नहीं हुई थी, बल्कि दूसरे कारणों से सड़क दुर्घटना हुई जिसमें उसकी मौत हो गई।

 
सुदीक्षा भाटी
सुदीक्षा भाटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चियों को पढ़ाती सुदीक्षा की तस्वीर और बेटी के गम में रोती मां
बच्चियों को पढ़ाती सुदीक्षा की तस्वीर और बेटी के गम में रोती मां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुदीक्षा की मां रोते हुए
सुदीक्षा की मां रोते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुदीक्षा भाटी
सुदीक्षा भाटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुदीक्षा भाटी
सुदीक्षा भाटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार आरोपी और बरामद बाइक
गिरफ्तार आरोपी और बरामद बाइक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
