शैलजा हत्याकांड के बाद इस वजह से परेशान था आरोपी मेजर निखिल, चकमा देने के लिए चली थी ये चाल

Updated Tue, 26 Jun 2018 09:19 PM IST
shailza murder
1 of 6
शैलजा की हत्या करने के बाद मेजर निखिल हांडा अपने कैरियर को लेकर काफी चिंतित हो गया था। हत्या करने के बाद तनाव की स्थिति में वह अपनी पत्नी व बच्चे से मिलने आरआर अस्पताल पहुंचा। वहां पत्नी से झगड़ा कर वह घर के लिए निकला।
delhi murder shailza dwivedi

