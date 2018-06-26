बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b32608c4f1c1bf67a8b7432","slug":"shailja-murder-case-after-major-nikhil-upset-about-career-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0948\u0932\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0932, \u091a\u0915\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शैलजा हत्याकांड के बाद इस वजह से परेशान था आरोपी मेजर निखिल, चकमा देने के लिए चली थी ये चाल
ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 26 Jun 2018 09:19 PM IST
शैलजा की हत्या करने के बाद मेजर निखिल हांडा अपने कैरियर को लेकर काफी चिंतित हो गया था। हत्या करने के बाद तनाव की स्थिति में वह अपनी पत्नी व बच्चे से मिलने आरआर अस्पताल पहुंचा। वहां पत्नी से झगड़ा कर वह घर के लिए निकला।
