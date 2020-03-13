शहर चुनें

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाओं को नहीं कोरोना का डर, बोलीं- वायरस से अल्लाह बचाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 10:13 PM IST
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
1 of 5
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
शाहीन बाग में हजारों लोगों ने जुमे की नमाज पढ़ी। महिलाएं प्रदर्शन स्थल से हटने को राजी नहीं हैं। कह रही हैं कि कोरोना से उन्हें खुदा बचाएगा। सरकार जब तक संशोधित नागरिकता कानून को वापस लेने की घोषणा नहीं करती है, वह यहीं डटी रहेंगी।  
 
shaheen bagh coronavirus caa shaheen bagh women protester

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : पीटीआई
शाहीन बाग में मौजूद प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग में मौजूद प्रदर्शनकारी महिलाएं - फोटो : ANI
धरने में नमाज आद करती महिलाएं।
धरने में नमाज आद करती महिलाएं। - फोटो : Rupesh
शाहीन बाग
शाहीन बाग - फोटो : Amar Ujala
