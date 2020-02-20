शाहीन बाग : दादियां बोलीं- चाहे गोली मार दो लेकिन बिना सीएए वापस लिए एक इंच भी पीछे नहीं हटेंगे

{"_id":"5e4e03e08ebc3ef2a841c262","slug":"shaheen-bagh-grannies-says-even-if-shot-but-will-not-move-back-an-inch-over-caa-and-nrc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 : \u0926\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग की दादियां
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन में बैठीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला