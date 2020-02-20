शहर चुनें

शाहीन बाग : दादियां बोलीं- चाहे गोली मार दो लेकिन बिना सीएए वापस लिए एक इंच भी पीछे नहीं हटेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 09:28 AM IST
प्रदर्शनकारी
प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के खिलाफ 15 दिसंबर से रास्ता घेरकर चल रहे प्रदर्शन का हल निकालने के लिए बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर से गठित मध्यस्थता पैनल शाहीन बाग पहुंचा। पैनल में शामिल सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता संजय हेगड़े और साधना रामचंद्रन ने दोपहर में प्रदर्शनकारियों से बातचीत की। 
 
shaheen bagh caa nrc npr shaheen bagh protest

प्रदर्शनकारी
प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग की दादियां
शाहीन बाग की दादियां - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन में बैठीं महिलाएं
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन में बैठीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
