शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   sex racket busted in lakhimpur kheri of uttar pradesh brothel racket run

सेक्स रैकेट: छापा पड़ते ही मच गई भगदड़, कमरों में ऐसे हाल में थे महिलाएं और पुरुष, देखकर चौंक गई पुलिस

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखीमपुर खीरी, Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 10:01 AM IST
पकड़ी गईं महिलाएं
1 of 6
पकड़ी गईं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के लखीमपुर खीरी जिले के कोतवाली इलाके के मोहल्ला गंगोत्रीनगर में एक मकान में संचालित सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ हुआ है। पुलिस ने मौके से पांच पुरुषों और पांच महिलाओं को आपत्तिजनक अवस्था में पकड़ लिया। पुलिस सभी को कोतवाली ले आई। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS Clerk 2020 : सफलता की ओर कदम उठाऐं , सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी पायें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
sex racket high profile sex racket brothel racket

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Uttarakhand kashipur Honor killing: Father and brother Not regret for daughter and son in law murder
Dehradun

ऑनर किलिंग: बेटी-दामाद की हत्या कर पिता और भाई ने कबूला जुर्म, बोले- मौत ही उनके लिए सही सजा थी

11 सितंबर 2020

रोती बिलखती मृत शिक्षक की पत्नी और दो बेटे।(मृतक की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

आठ साल के बेटे ने पिता को दी मुखाग्नि तो नम हो गईं सबकी आंखें, लोगों ने कहा- भगवान किसी को ना दिखाए ऐसा दिन

11 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फॉरेंसिक साइंस में करियर, जानें फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर से
SGT University

फॉरेंसिक साइंस में करियर, जानें फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर से
श्रीरंगजी मंदिर में मनाई गई जन्माष्टमी
Agra

वृंदावनः श्रीरंगजी मंदिर में प्रकट भये नंदलाल, जन्माष्टमी पर ठाकुरजी का किया अभिषेक

11 सितंबर 2020

केले के पौधे
Sonebhadra

सोनभद्र: परंपरागत खेती जब बनी घाटे का सौदा, तो यूट्यूब और रेडियो प्रोग्राम के सहारे शुरू की हाईटेक खेती 

11 सितंबर 2020

शुक्रवार को करें माँ संतोषी पूजन, होंगी समस्त इच्छाएं पूर्ण
astrology

शुक्रवार को करें माँ संतोषी पूजन, होंगी समस्त इच्छाएं पूर्ण
बागवानी के शौक को जुनून में बदल कर रहे पर्यावरण संरक्षण।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: हरियाली बढ़ा देती है 'निगार' के घर की रौनक, बागवानी का शौक बना इनका जुनून

11 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रोते बिलखते मृत शिक्षक के परिजन।(इनसेट में मृत आरोपी और मृत शिक्षक)
Gorakhpur

जिस हत्यारे को भीड़ ने दी थी मौत की सजा, उसने पहले भी परिवार की लड़की को दिया था जान से मारने की धमकी

11 सितंबर 2020

शक्ति ने शोरूम में रखे स्क्रैप से बना डाली इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के युवा ने कबाड़ से बना दी इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी, तस्वीरों में देखें इसके हुनर का 'कमाल'

11 सितंबर 2020

फॉरेंसिक साइंस में करियर, जानें फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर से
SGT University

फॉरेंसिक साइंस में करियर, जानें फोरेंसिक विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर से
विज्ञापन
राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
Chandigarh

भारतीय वायुसेना में आज विधिवत रूप से शामिल हुए पांच राफेल विमान, यहां देखिए पहली तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2020

राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट
Chandigarh

Rafale India: 9 क्लिक में जानिए 'विध्वंसक' राफेल की खूबियां और ताकत, जिनसे दुश्मन होंगे नेस्तनाबूत

11 सितंबर 2020

शुक्रवार को करें माँ संतोषी पूजन, होंगी समस्त इच्छाएं पूर्ण
astrology

शुक्रवार को करें माँ संतोषी पूजन, होंगी समस्त इच्छाएं पूर्ण
जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
Meerut

मौत का जाम: महज 25 रुपये में खरीदते हैं जहरीला पव्वा, गाजियाबाद बॉर्डर तक अवैध शराब की बिक्री

11 सितंबर 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

Kanpur Kidnapping Case: अभी तक नहीं मिला संजीत का शव, अब पुलिस को सीबीआई की हां या न का इंतजार

11 सितंबर 2020

जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
Meerut

जहरीली शराब की लखनऊ तक गूंज, 24 घंटे में पांच मौत, चार मृतकों का बिना पोस्टमार्टम कराया अंतिम संस्कार

11 सितंबर 2020

रामलाल वृद्ध आश्रम में रहने वाले बुजुर्ग
Agra

बेटे के आने की उम्मीद में पथरा गईं बूढ़ी आंखें, याद आती है बचपन की शरारतें, ऐसी है इनकी कहानी

11 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

कोरोना काल में बिगड़ी ताज नगरी की आबोहवा, सितंबर में प्रदूषण ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड

11 सितंबर 2020

Jivitputrika Vrat 2020
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: संतान की दीर्घायु के लिए माताओं ने रखा जीवित्पुत्रिका निर्जला व्रत, यूट्यूब पर सुनी कथा

10 सितंबर 2020

Angry Female Leopard Attack on woman and youth, Rescue Done By Six Hours in rishikesh, Photos
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश: दो लोगों को लहूलुहान कर भागी मादा गुलदार, पकड़ने को छह घंटे चला रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें...

10 सितंबर 2020

भ्रष्टाचार से तंग आकर टॉवर पर चढ़ा युवक
Kannauj

पीएम की योजनाओं में हुए भ्रष्टाचार से तंग आ टॉवर पर चढ़ा युवक, एसडीएम ने दिया कार्रवाई का भरोसा, तीन घंटे बाद उतरा

10 सितंबर 2020

जहरीली शराब मौत मामला
Meerut

मेरठ और बागपत में जहरीली शराब का कहर... 24 घंटे में तीन की मौत, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल

10 सितंबर 2020

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

रेड लाइन, वॉयलेट लाइन, ग्रीन लाइन पर 172 दिन बाद मेट्रो सेवा शुरू, आज चार घंटे में 47600 यात्रियों ने किया सफर

10 सितंबर 2020

शिप्रा भदौरिया, प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

वेडिंग इंडस्ट्री ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, अब न ऑर्केस्ट्रा न ही सेलेब्रिटी की डिमांड, रद्द हो रहा रिसेप्शन का प्लान

10 सितंबर 2020

सर्वेश अस्थाना, अनिल बांके
Lucknow

हास्य-व्यंग्य से बढ़ेगी हिंदी की मुस्कान, जानें ...और क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ

10 सितंबर 2020

पकड़ी गईं महिलाएं
पकड़ी गईं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited