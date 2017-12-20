बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : बालिग करार देने के बाद आरोपी छात्र के वकील चल रहे हैं ये नई चाल
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 10:22 PM IST
भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में हुए प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड ने व्यस्क की तरह मामला चलाने की अनुमति दी है। अब इस फैसले को सत्र न्यायालय में चुनौती देने की तैयारी की जा रही है।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
