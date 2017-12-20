Download App
PHOTOS: तैमूर के पहले जन्मदिन को खास बनाएंगी ये बड़ी हस्तियां

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 05:28 PM IST
these celebrities will be attending taimmur ali khan's first birthday

करीना कपूर खान और सैफ अली खान के बेटे तैमूर अली खान बुधवार को एक साल के हो गए हैं। तैमूर ने जन्म लेते ही सोशल मीडिया पर अपना जलवा बिखेरना शुरू कर दिया था। कभी नाम को लेकर तो कभी बेहद ही क्यूट फोटो को लेकर वो चर्चा में रहे हैं।

