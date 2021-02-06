शहर चुनें

ग्रेनो दोहरा हत्याकांड: बेटी ने देखा बुरा सपना तो पति के साथ पहुंची ग्रेनो, किस हाल में थे शव, पूछते ही फफक पड़ी बहू

जेपी शर्मा, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 10:12 AM IST
Greno double murder case
Greno double murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रेटर नोएडा के बीटा-2 थाना इलाके में स्थित अल्फा-2 में अकेले रह रहे नरेंद्र नाथ (72) की गला दबाकर और पत्नी सुमन नाथ (64) की गोली मारकर बदमाशों ने हत्या कर दी। नरेंद्र मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के चचेरे भाई हैं। घर में सभी अलमारियां खुली थीं और सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। ऐसे में लूटपाट के लिए हत्या की बात सामने आ रही है। हालांकि, लूटी गई रकम व आभूषण की जानकारी नहीं हो पाई है। 
 
Greno double murder case
Greno double murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में बिखरा पड़ा सामान
घर में बिखरा पड़ा सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते अधिकारी
जांच करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दंपती का घर
दंपती का घर - फोटो : amar ujala
नरेंद्र नाथ और सुमन नाथ
नरेंद्र नाथ और सुमन नाथ - फोटो : जेपी शर्मा
