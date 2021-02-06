ग्रेनो दोहरा हत्याकांड: बेटी ने देखा बुरा सपना तो पति के साथ पहुंची ग्रेनो, किस हाल में थे शव, पूछते ही फफक पड़ी बहू

{"_id":"601e1555cc3b95530c24c151","slug":"greno-double-murder-case-kamal-nath-brother-narendra-nath-daughter-saw-nightmare-and-reach-greater-noida-with-husband-murder-in-alpha-2","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b, \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u092b\u0915 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Greno double murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर में बिखरा पड़ा सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दंपती का घर
- फोटो : amar ujala
नरेंद्र नाथ और सुमन नाथ
- फोटो : जेपी शर्मा