Nirbhaya Case

Nirbhaya Case: शरीर पर दांतों के निशान थे दरिंदगी के गवाह, 10 तस्वीरों से मिले थे सबूत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 09:43 AM IST
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के हत्यारों को फांसी के फंदे पर लटका दिया गया है। आरोपियों की दरिंदगी कोर्ट के सामने लाने में वसंत विहार पुलिस ने दिन-रात एक कर दिया था। निर्भया के शरीर पर दांतों के कई निशान मिले थे। तत्कालीन एसआई प्रतिभा शर्मा के आदेश पर फोटोग्राफर ने गैंगरेप के चार दिन बाद यानी 20 दिसंबर, 2012 को दांतों के निशान के 10 बड़े फोटो खींचे थे। 
nirbhaya case निर्भया केस

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

