Nirbhaya Case: दरिंदों ने सबूत मिटाने के लिए बस में किया था ये काम, गीली सीट देख पुलिस को गहराया था शक

{"_id":"5e74159a8ebc3e711a36bcde","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-convicts-washed-bus-with-detergent-to-clear-the-proof-of-brutality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0917\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e74159a8ebc3e711a36bcde","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-convicts-washed-bus-with-detergent-to-clear-the-proof-of-brutality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0917\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी बस में हुआ था हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e74159a8ebc3e711a36bcde","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-convicts-washed-bus-with-detergent-to-clear-the-proof-of-brutality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0917\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e74159a8ebc3e711a36bcde","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-convicts-washed-bus-with-detergent-to-clear-the-proof-of-brutality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0917\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया के दोषी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e74159a8ebc3e711a36bcde","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-convicts-washed-bus-with-detergent-to-clear-the-proof-of-brutality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0917\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला