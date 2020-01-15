शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case: मौत का फरमान जारी होने के बाद विनय हुआ बेचैन, उड़ गई नींद, बैरेक में कर रहा ये काम

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 08:46 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case
1 of 5
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौत का फरमान जारी होने के बाद तिहाड़ जेल नंबर चार में बंद निर्भया केस का एक दोषी विनय बेचैन है। उसकी नींद उड़ी हुई है और वह अक्सर अपने बैरेक  में चहलकदमी करता रहता है। उसकी हालत देख कर जेल अधिकारी लगातार उसकी काउंसलिंग करवा रहे है। जेल अधिकारियों का कहना है कि वो थोड़ा बेचैन है, लेकिन जेल में उसका पूरा ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। 
nirbhaya case nirbhaya case verdict nirbhaya case update nirbhaya kand nirbhaya case hanging nirbhaya case victim nirbhaya convicts hanging nirbhaya convicts nirbhaya convicts plea nirbhaya convicts family
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनय शर्मा
विनय शर्मा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्वाति मालीवाल
स्वाति मालीवाल - फोटो : एएनआई
