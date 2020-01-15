शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › nirbhaya case Convicted Vinay met his father for the last time

Nirbhaya Case: आखिरी बार पिता से मिला दोषी विनय, बोला-पापा एक बार गले तो लगा लो...

राजीव कुमार, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 08:19 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case
1 of 6
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तिहाड़ जेल के कसूरी वार्ड नंबर- 4 में हमेशा की तरह सन्नाटा पसरा था। फांसी की तारीख मुकर्रर होने के बाद इसी वार्ड में निर्भया के सभी गुनहगारों को रखा गया है। मंगलवार दोपहर को जेल कर्मी ने आवाज लगाई कि विनय तुमसे कोई मिलने आया है। अपने सेल में फर्श पर एकांत में बैठा विनय लड़खड़ाते कदम से जेल कर्मी के साथ विजिटर रूम पहुंचता है। पिता को सामने देखते ही वह रो पड़ता है और यही हाल उसके पिता का भी है। 
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषी
निर्भया के दोषी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पी चिदंबरम से मिलने के लिए कांग्रेस नेता तिहाड़ पहुंचे थे
पी चिदंबरम से मिलने के लिए कांग्रेस नेता तिहाड़ पहुंचे थे - फोटो : PTI
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनय शर्मा
विनय शर्मा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
