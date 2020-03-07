शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case: दरिंदे पवन, विनय और अक्षय फिर करेंगे ये काम, तीन घंटे तक वकील एपी सिंह ने की मुलाकात

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 07 Mar 2020 09:18 AM IST
निर्भया का दोषी पवन राष्ट्रपति द्वारा दया याचिका खारिज किए जाने के फैसले को अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती देने की तैयारी कर रहा है। उसका दावा है कि दया याचिका खारिज होने के बाद कानूनी तौर पर दोषी को दिए जाने वाले 14 दिन संबंधी नियम का उल्लंघन हुआ है। उसने कहा है कि याचिका खारिज होने के अगले दिन ही डेथ वारंट जारी होने से उसके मानवाधिकारों का हनन हो रहा है। 
