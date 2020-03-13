शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case:दोषी पवन के पिता की बेटे को बचाने के लिए नई तिकड़म, कहा- उसकी गवाही झूठी और मनगढ़ंत थी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 09:55 AM IST
nirbhaya case
1 of 5
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया मामले के एक मात्र गवाह के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के लिए दोषी पवन के पिता ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। दायर याचिका में निचली अदालत के आदेश को चुनौती दी गई है। निचली अदालत ने कथित रूप से पैसे वसूलकर टेलीविजन चैनलों को साक्षात्कार देने के मामले में एक मात्र गवाह के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के लिए दायर याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था। 
nirbhaya case supreme court nirbhaya case update

nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
