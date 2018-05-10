शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   neha dhupia marriage with best friend angad delhi ncr

बेस्ट फ्रेंड से शादी करने पर होते हैं कई फायदे, इस एक्ट्रेस ने भी की ऐसी शादी

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 06:57 PM IST
neha dhupia marriage with best friend angad delhi ncr
1 of 5
नेहा धूपिया अपने बेस्ट फ्रेंड अंगद बेदी से शादी कर ली है। नेहा की शादी की खबर मिलने से सभी लोग हैरान हैं कि इस सीक्रेट वेडिंग को कब प्लान किया गया। खैर, हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि बेस्ट फ्रेंड से शादी करने के क्या-क्या फायदे होते हैं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
neha dhupia angad bedi actress marriage

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

driving license
Dehradun

इस वजह से रद्द कर दिए गए हजारों ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, कहीं अगला नंबर आपका तो नहीं...

10 मई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और RC को लेकर राहत भरी खबर, पढ़ लेंगे तो नहीं कटेगा चालान

10 मई 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार पर अखिलेश ने दिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा बयान कहा...

10 मई 2018

earthquake
Dehradun

उत्तरभारत में कल आए भूकंप के बारे में वैज्ञानिकों ने खोला राज, कहा आगे सावधान रहना जरूरी

10 मई 2018

tej pratap mehandi
Delhi NCR

धूमधाम से पूरी हुई लालू यादव के बड़े बेटे तेजप्रताप की मेहंदी, देखें इस रस्म की सभी तस्वीरें

10 मई 2018

railway
Dehradun

महिलाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, अब ट्रेन और रेलवे स्टेशन में मिलेगी ये खास सुविधा

10 मई 2018

More in City & states

accident
Delhi NCR

दो तेज रफ्तार बसों के बीच में पिसा स्कूटी सवार, शरीर के हो गए दो टुकड़े

10 मई 2018

groom
Chandigarh

7 फेरे लेने से ठीक पहले घट गई ऐसी अनहोनी, मंडप से थाने पहुंच गया दूल्हा...मामला दर्ज

10 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

नीट का पेपर खराब होने पर युवती ने उठाया ये कदम, परिवारीजनों के उड़े होश

10 मई 2018

लखनऊ मेट्रो
Lucknow

लखनऊ मेट्रो ने जारी किया अलर्ट, कहा- यहां नौकरी पाने के लिए ये कतई न करें

10 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

'बाप बना हैवान' बेटी के आरोप- पति को खुश करने के लिए 'मां मेरे साथ ये करती थी'

10 मई 2018

तूफान से तबाही
Agra

मथुरा में तूफान का कहर, महिला समेत तीन की मौत, 10 लोग घायल

10 मई 2018

चंडीगढ़ ऑटो गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

लड़की बोली- हां यही है वो 'दरिंदा', जिसने मुझे कहीं भी मुंह दिखाने लायक नहीं छोड़ा

10 मई 2018

police
Dehradun

आपके पास गाड़ी है तो इस बात का दें ध्यान, वरना पीछे पड़ जाएगी पुलिस

10 मई 2018

22 people injured due to blast in lpg cylinder at kangra
Shimla

तस्वीरें: मिठाई की दुकान में फटा एलपीजी सिलेंडर, 27 लोग घायल

10 मई 2018

सचिन वालिया का फाइल फोटो और हंगामा करते लोग
Meerut

भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ता की हत्या के बाद सहारनपुर में तनाव, सदमे में परिवार, तस्वीरें

10 मई 2018

तूफान से तबाही
Agra

हे भगवान ! ये तूफान और कितने जख्म देगा, उजड़ रही हंसती-खेलती दुनिया

10 मई 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

पढ़ें...ड्राइवर खट्टा सिंह का एक और कबूलनामा, राम रहीम का एक बड़ा राज उगला

10 मई 2018

कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले, टूटा पड़ा टीन शेड
Kanpur

मौत बनकर गिरी बिजली और तेज आंधी ने 6 लोगों की सांसें छीनीं

10 मई 2018

जनसमस्याओं पर बैठक करतीं मेयर
Lucknow

मेयर ने कंपनी और इन अफसरों को दी चेतावनी, कहा- काम नहीं करना है तो लखनऊ छोड़ दीजिए

10 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

वृद्ध दंपती को बेटे-बहू से खतरा, देते हैं ऐसी धमकियां कि हाईकोर्ट को देना पड़ा सुरक्षा का आदेश

10 मई 2018

the last color
Varanasi

कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में छाए बनारस के रंग, विकास खन्ना की फिल्म ‘द लास्ट कलर’ का टीजर लांच

10 मई 2018

neha dhupia

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.