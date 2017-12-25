बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केजरीवाल को मजेंटा लाइन के उद्घाटन का निमंत्रण न देने की मनीष सिसोदिया ने बताई वजह, किए ऐसे ट्वीट्स
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:26 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बेशक क्रिसमस पर्व का हवाला देते हुए सोमवार को मजेंटा मेट्रो लाइन के उद्घाटन में निमंत्रण नहीं मिलने पर चुप्पी साधे रखी। लेकिन उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया पहली बार खुलकर बोले। सोशल मीडिया पर सिसोदिया ने इसे दिल्ली की जनता का अपमान तक बता डाला।
