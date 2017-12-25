बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सलमान और शिल्पा के लिए कहे ऐसे कड़वे शब्द, रखी प्रायश्चित करने की मांग
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:35 PM IST
पिछड़ा लोक कल्याण सभा और बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अभिनेता सलमान खान और अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। दोनों पर जातिसूचक शब्द बोलने का आरोप लगाते हुए दिल्ली में जगह-जगह इनके खिलाफ विरोध-प्रदर्शन भी किया।
