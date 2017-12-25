Download App
सलमान और शिल्पा के लिए कहे ऐसे कड़वे शब्द, रखी प्रायश्चित करने की मांग

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:35 PM IST
demand of atonement was put for shilpa shetty and salman khan

पिछड़ा लोक कल्याण सभा और बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अभिनेता सलमान खान और अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया है। दोनों पर जातिसूचक शब्द बोलने का आरोप लगाते हुए दिल्ली में जगह-जगह इनके खिलाफ विरोध-प्रदर्शन भी किया।

