तस्वीरें: आग की लपटों में घिरे नाना की मदद को चिल्लाता रहा नाती...लोग वीडियो बनाते रहे, धीरे-धीरे खामोश हो गईं चीखें

{"_id":"5facd3ae8ebc3e9b7965b59f","slug":"loni-fire-incident-young-man-kept-shouting-help-people-kept-making-videos-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940...\u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0947-\u0927\u0940\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u091a\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोनी दिल्ली में आग हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोनी में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोनी में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग में जिंदा जला बुजुर्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग में जिंदा जला बुजुर्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग में जिंदा जला बुजुर्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला