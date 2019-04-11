शहर चुनें

नोएडा में उड़ाई आचार संहिता की धज्जियां, पोलिंग बूथ पर बंट रहा नमो फूड का खाना, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 11:53 AM IST
पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा
पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश में लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में आठ संसदीय सीटों के लिए वोटिंग जारी है। लगभग 1.53 करोड़ मतदाता 96 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। गाजियाबाद और गौतमबुद्धनगर सीट पर मतदान हो रहा है। स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराने के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए हैं। लेकिन नोएडा में आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन का मामला सामने आया है। 
lok sabha elections 2019 election 2019 election satveer mahesh sharma up lok sabha chunav 2019 up lok sabha vote percentage 2019 up lok sabha election 2019 up general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 general election 2019 यूपी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 यूपी आम चुनाव 2019 यूपी लोकसभा इलेक्शन 2019
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
छात्रों को समझाने की कोशिश करती पुलिस
Varanasi

एबीवीपी से जुड़े छात्रों की पिटाई से गर्म हुआ माहौल, पुलिस के बयान से अगल है छात्रों का आरोप

11 अप्रैल 2019

उत्तराखंड में मतदान
Dehradun

महासंग्राम 2019: उत्तराखंड में दिग्गजों ने भी किया अपने मत का प्रयोग, तस्वीरों में देखिए...

11 अप्रैल 2019

सलमान खान
Chandigarh

खुलासाः एक्टर सलमान खान को मारने की तैयारी में है अब लारेंस बिश्नोई गैंग का सरगना राजू और गुर्गे

11 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा प्रत्याशी की फोटो लगी पर्ची
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: यहां पीएम मोदी और भाजपा प्रत्याशी की फोटो लगी मतदान पर्ची से डाले जा रहे वोट, तस्वीरें...

11 अप्रैल 2019

फ्लैट
Chandigarh

जीएसटी छूट के बाद सस्ता नहीं महंगा पड़ेगा मकान खरीदना, ये गणित समझने के लिए क्लिक करें

11 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा विधायक की अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़े लोग
Agra

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद गर्ग, सीएम योगी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

11 अप्रैल 2019

More in City & states

भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद
Agra

आगरा उत्तर सीट पर कार्यकाल के बीच में दो भाजपा विधायकों का हो चुका है निधन

11 अप्रैल 2019

उत्तराखंड में वोटिंग के दौरान खींची फोटो
Dehradun

मिशन 2019: बीजेपी-कांग्रेस नेताओं ने मतदान करते वक्त ऐसे उड़ाई आचार संहिता की धज्जियां, तस्वीरें...

11 अप्रैल 2019

मतदान के लिए उत्साहित दिखे लोग
Dehradun

लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ में उत्तराखंड की पांच सीटों पर हो रहा मतदान, तस्वीरों में देखें लोगों का उत्साह

11 अप्रैल 2019

गौतम गंभीर, महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

सियासी पिच पर गौतम गंभीर के जवाबों से बोल्ड हुईं महबूबा, ट्विटर से किया ब्लॉक

10 अप्रैल 2019

Dinesh lal yadav Nirahua road show in azamgarh in loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

भीड़ और पथराव के बीच से गुजरा 'निरहुआ' का रोड शो, जनसभा भी कर दी गई स्थगित, ये है वजह

10 अप्रैल 2019

कन्हैया कुमार
Delhi NCR

गुमशुदा नजीब अहमद की मां से लेकर स्वरा भास्कर तक, कन्हैया के समर्थन के लिए बेगूसराय पहुंचे ये दिल्लीवाले

10 अप्रैल 2019

शिवपाल सिंह यादव व डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सियासत में शिवपाल का 'ससुर धर्म', बहू डिंपल यादव के सामने नहीं उतारा प्रत्याशी

10 अप्रैल 2019

रेहान व मियारा वाड्रा मामा राहुल गांधी के साथ
Lucknow

मामा के रोड शो में स्टार बने रेहान व मियारा वाड्रा, कल नानी के नामांकन में रहेंगे मौजूद

10 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

मायावती ने यूपी की इस सीट पर नामांकन से एक दिन पहले खेला अपना दांव, राजनीतिक दलों में आया भूचाल

10 अप्रैल 2019

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

तलाकशुदा बीवी के हाथाें मारे गए डेंटिस्ट के मामले में पड़ोसियों ने बताया एक और सच

10 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव के साथ वीरसिंह पटेल एवं नरेश उत्तम
Kanpur

डाकू ददुआ के बेटे पर अखिलेश यादव ने खेला दांव, यूपी की इस लोकसभा सीट से गठबंधन ने बनाया प्रत्याशी

10 अप्रैल 2019

दस लोकसभा सीटों पर अमित शाह करेंगे विस्तार से चर्चा
Kanpur

इन सीटों पर अमित शाह की पैनी नजर, डिंपल को शिकस्त देने के लिए बना दिया प्लान

10 अप्रैल 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

जयराम के मंत्री अनिल का भाजपा पर हमला, कहा-मैं करूंगा सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

10 अप्रैल 2019

रुड़की नगर निगम में बनाया गया पोलिंग बूथ
Dehradun

देश के सबसे बड़े चुनाव के लिए कल उत्तराखंड में होगा मतदान, यहां जानिए पांच सीटों का गणित

11 अप्रैल 2019

अलग अलग दलों के रंग में रंगा युवक
Kanpur

नेताजी तुम दल बदलो या दिल हम तो सबके हो गए! तस्वीरें देख हंसी न रोक पाएंगे आप

10 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव, डिंपल यादव, सुब्रत पाठक
Kanpur

डिंपल-अखिलेश को बहुत भारी पड़ सकती है ये भूल, भाजपा ने मौके को कराया कैश

9 अप्रैल 2019

पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा
पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा
पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक के लोगों ने युवक से की मारपीट
भाजपा विधायक के लोगों ने युवक से की मारपीट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंदिरापुरम में कई मतदाताओं ने दबाया नोटा
इंदिरापुरम में कई मतदाताओं ने दबाया नोटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रीन वैली पब्लिक स्कूल के चार कमरों में बिजली हुई गुल
ग्रीन वैली पब्लिक स्कूल के चार कमरों में बिजली हुई गुल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर सिंह
अमर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
