नोएडा में उड़ाई आचार संहिता की धज्जियां, पोलिंग बूथ पर बंट रहा नमो फूड का खाना, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5caedd7cbdec22146c224fa8","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-namo-food-distribution-is-polling-booth-in-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u095c\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0939\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0942\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0928\u092e\u094b \u092b\u0942\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोलिंग बूथ पर नमो फूड का खाना पकड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक के लोगों ने युवक से की मारपीट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंदिरापुरम में कई मतदाताओं ने दबाया नोटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रीन वैली पब्लिक स्कूल के चार कमरों में बिजली हुई गुल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला