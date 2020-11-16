दिल्ली में आसमान से बरसा तेल, सड़कों पर फिसलकर गिरे बाइक सवार, लोग हैरान

{"_id":"5fb21d2207a7166d10518d40","slug":"light-rainfall-in-delhi-after-diwali-creates-slippery-substances-layer-on-road-people-falls-down","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0924\u0947\u0932, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0938\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश
दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश
दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश
हल्की बारिश के बाद राष्ट्रपति भवन का नजारा
दिवाली के बाद बढ़ गया था प्रदूषण
