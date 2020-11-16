गुरुग्राम: दिवाली पूजन के बाद बोनट पर जलाया दीपक, तीन बसें जलकर खाक, पार्किंग में खड़ी गाड़ियां भी जलीं

{"_id":"5fb214c6cab59209604a34d6","slug":"many-vehicles-in-gurugram-catches-fire-three-buses-burnt-due-to-crackers-and-earthen-lamp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुग्राम में दिवाली की रात वाहनों में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb214c6cab59209604a34d6","slug":"many-vehicles-in-gurugram-catches-fire-three-buses-burnt-due-to-crackers-and-earthen-lamp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसों में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb214c6cab59209604a34d6","slug":"many-vehicles-in-gurugram-catches-fire-three-buses-burnt-due-to-crackers-and-earthen-lamp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वाहनों में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb214c6cab59209604a34d6","slug":"many-vehicles-in-gurugram-catches-fire-three-buses-burnt-due-to-crackers-and-earthen-lamp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुग्राम में लोगों ने जलाए पटाखे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb214c6cab59209604a34d6","slug":"many-vehicles-in-gurugram-catches-fire-three-buses-burnt-due-to-crackers-and-earthen-lamp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोगों ने जमकर की आतिशबाजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fb214c6cab59209604a34d6","slug":"many-vehicles-in-gurugram-catches-fire-three-buses-burnt-due-to-crackers-and-earthen-lamp","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0928\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0915, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कूड़े के ढेर में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला