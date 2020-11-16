शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   many vehicles in gurugram catches fire three buses burnt due to crackers and earthen lamp

गुरुग्राम: दिवाली पूजन के बाद बोनट पर जलाया दीपक, तीन बसें जलकर खाक, पार्किंग में खड़ी गाड़ियां भी जलीं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गुरुग्राम, Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 11:40 AM IST
गुरुग्राम में दिवाली की रात वाहनों में लगी आग
1 of 6
गुरुग्राम में दिवाली की रात वाहनों में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम में दिवाली पूजन के बाद स्कूल बस के बोनट पर रखे दीये से आग लग गई। इस घटना में तीन बसें जल गईं। वहीं, पटाखे के कारण सेक्टर-65 में तीन गाड़ियों समेत 28 स्थानों पर आग लगने की घटना हुई। इस तरह आग बुझाने के लिए दमकल की गाड़ियां रात भर सड़क पर दौड़ती रही। 


 
city & states delhi ncr gurugram fire in diwali diwali in delhi ncr delhi ncr top news delhi ncr diwali gurugram diwali diwali in gurugram

गुरुग्राम में दिवाली की रात वाहनों में लगी आग
गुरुग्राम में दिवाली की रात वाहनों में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसों में लगी आग
बसों में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाहनों में लगी आग
वाहनों में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम में लोगों ने जलाए पटाखे
गुरुग्राम में लोगों ने जलाए पटाखे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने जमकर की आतिशबाजी
लोगों ने जमकर की आतिशबाजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कूड़े के ढेर में लगी आग
कूड़े के ढेर में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
