शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Kamlesh Tiwari News: Another big revealing in Kamlesh tiwari murder case

कमलेश हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, कातिलों ने इस शहर में बिताई थी रात, मौलाना ने की मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली, Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 11:15 AM IST
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
1 of 5
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ में हिंदूवादी नेता कमलेश तिवारी के हत्यारों की बरेली के एक मौलाना के मदद करने का इनपुट जांच एजेंसियों को मिला है। बताया जा रहा है कि बरेली के किला के मलूकपुर इलाके में रहने वाला यह मौलाना भी हाल ही में रईसों की फेहरिस्त में शामिल हुआ है। उसने कमलेश तिवारी के हत्यारों का बरेली में इलाज कराया और फिर यहां से निकलने में भी उनकी मदद की। एसटीएफ और दूसरी जांच एजेंसियां हत्यारों की तलाश के साथ उनके मददगार की भी पहचान करने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
kamlesh tiwari murder case. up dgp press conference kamlesh tiwari
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: खुफिया एजेंसियों की सबसे बड़ी चूक, आईएसआईएस की धमकी के बाद नहीं दिया ध्यान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

kamlesh tiwari murder case
Delhi NCR

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: हत्या के बाद यहां पहुंचे कातिल, पुलिस को मिले अहम सुराग

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
वोटिंग शुरू।
Varanasi

घोसी उपचुनाव: नौ बजे तक हुआ 9 फीसदी मतदान, 11 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत लगी दांव पर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
Lucknow

‘हत्यारे आए, पैर छुए, माफी मांगी और फिर कमलेश तिवारी को मार दिया’

19 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बना रहा पाकिस्तान
Jammu

दुनिया के सामने झूठ परोसने वाले पाक की पोल खोल रहीं ये तस्वीरें, धमाकों से सिहर उठते हैं मासूम

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मतदान जारी
Kanpur

PHOTOS: कहीं वीवीपैट हुई खराब तो कहीं ईवीएम ने दिया धोखा, आधी-अधूरी व्यवस्थाओं के बीच मतदान जारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः सीएम साइकिल से, दुष्यंत ट्रैक्टर पर पहुंचे, दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
विज्ञापन
राजवीर और कैलाश के फाइल फोटो
Agra

दो भाइयों के लिए 'काल' बनकर आए ससुराल वाले, उजाड़ दी अपनी ही बहनों की 'दुनिया'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

हर्षिता केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल की आईआईटियन बेटी ने ली पांच माह की छुट्टी, इस खास अंदाज में कर रहीं चुनाव प्रचार

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
प्रोफेसर एलन स्टेनल
Delhi NCR

मां की हत्या कर खुदकुशी करने वाले प्रोफेसर को लेकर सामने आया खौफनाक सच, पढ़ें क्या सोचता था एलन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

ट्रेन के नीचे होकर निकलने पर मजबूर स्कूली बच्चे
Agra

'जान खतरे' में डालकर पढ़ने जा रहे नौनिहाल, हर रोज लड़ते हैं 'जंग', जानिये क्या है वजह

21 अक्टूबर 2019

केदारनाथ हाईवे पर हादसा
Dehradun

दर्दनाक हादसा: पलक झपकते ही काल के मुंह में समा गई आठ जिंदगियां, ऐसे हुआ रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें...

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बिल्डर बलवंत सिंह(फाइल फोटो) ।
Varanasi

पार्टनर के घर दावत खाने गए पूर्व डीआईजी के बिल्डर बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

21 अक्टूबर 2019

atul maheshwari scholarship exam prayagraj
Prayagraj

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षाः अरमानों को लगे पंख, परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हजारों छात्र-छात्राएं

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मतदान केंद्रों में रविवार को पोलिंग पार्टियां हुईं रवाना
Kanpur

उपचुनाव: मानिकपुर विधानसभा सीट पर तीन लाख से अधिक वोटर आज करेंगे नौ प्रत्याशियाें के भाग्य का फैसला

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मोबाइल की रोशनी में घायल को टांके लगाता स्टाफ
Agra

लापरवाही का 'अंधेरा': सरकारी ट्रामा सेंटर में मोबाइल टॉर्च की रोशनी में घायल को लगाए टांके

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विधवा माताएं
Agra

अहोई अष्टमी: जिन बेटों ने नाता तोड़ा, उनकी दीर्घायु के लिए 'तप' कर रहीं विधवा माताएं

21 अक्टूबर 2019

अंतराग्नि में आखिरी दिन खेली होली
Kanpur

अंतराग्नि के आखिरी दिन जश्न में डूबा आईआईटी, बलम पिचकारी जो तूने मुझे मारी पर लड़कियों ने लगाए ठुमके

20 अक्टूबर 2019

दिवाली हाट में डिजाइनर दिए दिखाती बच्ची
Kanpur

दिवाली हाट देखने के लिए उमड़ पड़ी लोगों की भीड़, लक्ष्मी गणेश के साथ इस खास चीज ने जीता सभी का दिल

20 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लाखों लोगों को बड़ा झटका, रेलवे ने बंद की ये 14 ट्रेनें, फरवरी तक करना होगा इंतजार, जरूर पढ़ें खबर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

fresh snowfall in rohtang lahaul spiti and kinnaur himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

रोहतांग समेत लाहौल-किन्नौर की चोटियों पर हिमपात, केलांग का पारा माइनस में पहुंचा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड। - फोटो : amar ujala
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड। - फोटो : amar ujala
kamlesh tiwari murder case
kamlesh tiwari murder case - फोटो : अर्जुन साहू
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड। - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सीएम खट्टर साइकिल पर तो दुष्यंत चौटाला ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर पहुंचे वोट डालने

हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर साइकिल पर सवार होकर वोट डालने पहुंचे। करनाल पहुंचकर उन्होंने वोट डाला। वहीं दुष्यंत चौटाला ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर वोट डालने पहुंचे।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 1:52

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी, पीएम मोदी ने की मतदान की अपील

21 अक्टूबर 2019

रैप गाकर मतदान के लिए जागरूकता 1:28

मतदान के लिए जागरुक करने का अनोखा तरीका, युवाओं की टोली रैप सॉन्ग गाकर कर रही वोटिंग की अपील

20 अक्टूबर 2019

अखिलेश सिंह 1:11

पीओके में सैन्य कार्रवाई पर कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश बोले, चुनावी समय में ही होती है सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

20 अक्टूबर 2019

भूमि पेडनेकर 1:46

फिल्म स्क्रीनिंग की खुशी में सड़क पर नाचने लगीं भूमि पेडनेकर, देखें एक्ट्रेस का मस्तमौला अंदाज

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited