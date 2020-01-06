जेएनयू हिंसा : छावनी में तब्दील हुआ कैंपस, मेन गेट के बाहर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल

{"_id":"5e13661c8ebc3e87c20e62dc","slug":"jnu-area-cantonment-atmosphere-of-chaos-outside-the-main-gate-campus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e : \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938, \u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0905\u092b\u0930\u093e-\u0924\u092b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेएनयू हिंसा के विरोध में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e13661c8ebc3e87c20e62dc","slug":"jnu-area-cantonment-atmosphere-of-chaos-outside-the-main-gate-campus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e : \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938, \u092e\u0947\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0905\u092b\u0930\u093e-\u0924\u092b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेएनयू में हुई हिंसा
- फोटो : Facebook