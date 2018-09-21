बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पंचकूला मामले में हनीप्रीत पर आरोप तय नहीं, राम रहीम के लिए गंवाया था सब कुछ
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 21 Sep 2018 05:27 PM IST
25 अगस्त 2017 को पंचकूला में हुए दंगों हर किसी को याद ही होगा। इसके लिए हनीप्रीत के खिलाफ दर्ज मामले की सुनवाई शुक्रवार को पंचकूला कोर्ट में हुई, लेकिन हनीप्रीत पर आरोप तय नहीं हो सके। ऐसे में अब मामले की सुनवाई 21 अक्टूबर के लिए टल गई है। इससे पहले मामले में 10 सितंबर को केस की सुनवाई हुई थी।
