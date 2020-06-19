शहर चुनें
History and original name of Jama Masjid Delhi 

क्या है दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद का असली नाम, जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 19 Jun 2020 10:20 PM IST
जामा मस्जिद
जामा मस्जिद - फोटो : रवि बत्रा
दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों में शुमार जामा मस्जिद को भला कौन नहीं जानता। पुरानी दिल्ली में लाल किले के सामने वाली सड़क पर  यह विशाल मस्जिद सदियों से राजधानी की शान बढ़ा रही है। आज भी यहां प्रतिदिन हजारों की संख्या में लोग घूमने के लिए आते हैं। यह मस्जिद मुगल शासक शाहजहां के उत्कृष्ट वास्तुकलात्मक सौंदर्य बोध का नमूना है, जिसमें एक साथ 25000 लोग बैठ कर नमाज पढ़ सकते हैं। ऐसे में आपके लिए जामा मस्जिद के बारे में जानना भी बेहद जरूरी हो जाता है। क्या आप जानते हैं कि जामा मस्जिद का असली नाम कुछ और है? हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि आखिर क्या है देश की सबसे बड़ी मस्जिदों में से एक जामा मस्जिद का इतिहास।

jama masjid delhi news

