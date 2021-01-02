शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   woman sub inspector suicide in her house write suicide note in bulandshahr Landlord called for dinner

महिला दरोगा को मकान मालिक ने खाना खाने के लिए बुलाया तो मिला ये जवाब, लगातार बजती रही फोन की घंटी, और फिर...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बुलंदशहर, Updated Sat, 02 Jan 2021 11:48 AM IST
महिला दारोगा की फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
महिला दारोगा की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर जिले में एक महिला दारोगा ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। महिला दारोगा ने एक सुसाइड नोट भी लिखा था। हालांकि आत्महत्या की वजह का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। अनूपशहर कोतवाली में तैनात एक महिला दारोगा ने शुक्रवार रात पंखे से फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। मूल रूप से शामली जनपद के रहने वाली महिला दारोगा अनूपशहर कोतवाली में करीब ढाई वर्ष से तैनात थीं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ghaziabad bulandshahar uttar pradesh sub inspector suicide bulandshahr police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अधिकतर इलाकों में बादल छाए रहे
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Weather Today : बादल, कोहरे और बारिश से गिरा पारा, गलन भरी सर्दी से कांपे मैदान और पहाड़, तस्वीरें

2 जनवरी 2021

Himachal weather today update: fresh snowfall in rohtang lahaul spiti strict directions for tourists
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: मौसम ने ली करवट, बर्फबारी का लुत्फ उठाने पहुंचे पर्यटक वापस भेजे

2 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
Zee 5 poision

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
आगरा में आज का मौसम: बर्फीली हवा ने बढ़ाई ठंड
Agra

Agra Weather: सर्दी में बूंदाबांदी से कांपी ताजनगरी, बादलों में छिपा सूरज

2 जनवरी 2021

पिथौरागढ़ नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : राज्य के इस जिले में आज से शुरू हुआ दो दिनी लॉकडाउन, तस्वीरों में देखें व्यापक असर

2 जनवरी 2021

12 वर्षों बाद हरिद्वार में कुम्भ मेला, जानें कब से कब तक मनाया जाएगा कुम्भ एवं क्या हैं महत्व !
Astrology

12 वर्षों बाद हरिद्वार में कुम्भ मेला, जानें कब से कब तक मनाया जाएगा कुम्भ एवं क्या हैं महत्व !
महिला दारोगा ने की आत्महत्या
Ghaziabad

'मैं अपनी करनी के लिए स्वयं ही जिम्मेदार हूं यही मेरी करनी का फल है', सुसाइड नोट लिख फंदे पर लटक गई दारोगा

2 जनवरी 2021

Anumaha
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर की बेटी ने विदेश में रचा इतिहास, जीता ‘मिसेज इंडिया’ ऑस्ट्रेलिया का खिताब

2 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
महिला दारोगा की फाइल फोटो
महिला दारोगा की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला दारोगा ने इसी पंखे से फंदा लगाकर की आत्महत्या
महिला दारोगा ने इसी पंखे से फंदा लगाकर की आत्महत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला दारोगा के घर के बाहर खड़ी पुलिस
महिला दारोगा के घर के बाहर खड़ी पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला दारोगा ने की आत्महत्या
महिला दारोगा ने की आत्महत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस और स्थानीय लोग
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस और स्थानीय लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X