Delhi NCR › Ghaziabad › bulandshahr woman sub inspector suicide Brother-sister relation with landlord

महिला दरोगा सुसाइड प्रकररण: मकान मालिक से था भाई-बहन का रिश्ता, रक्षाबंधन पर बांधतीं थीं राखी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बुलंदशहर, Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 09:04 AM IST
sub inspector suicide
sub inspector suicide - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलदंशहर जिले की अनूपशहर कोतवाली में तैनात महिला उपनिरीक्षक आरजू पवार ने शुक्रवार रात अपने कमरे में पंखे से फंदा लगाकर जीवनलीला समाप्त कर ली थी। पुलिस ने मौके से सुसाइड नोट व मृतका का मोबाइल फोन बरामद कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम को भेज दिया था। फॉरेंसिक टीम ने भी मौके पर आकर साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं। 
 
city & states ghaziabad bulandshahar uttar pradesh sub inspector suicide bulandshahr police crime

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

