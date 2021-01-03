महिला दरोगा सुसाइड प्रकररण: जिद कर नववर्ष पर मेस में बनवाई थी स्पेशल डिश, दिन में ड्यूटी के दौरान थीं काफी खुश

{"_id":"5ff134608ebc3e3c52614b29","slug":"woman-sub-inspector-suicide-case-a-special-dish-was-made-in-mess-on-new-year-by-insistence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0930\u0923: \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
sub inspector suicide
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff134608ebc3e3c52614b29","slug":"woman-sub-inspector-suicide-case-a-special-dish-was-made-in-mess-on-new-year-by-insistence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0930\u0923: \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला दारोगा की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff134608ebc3e3c52614b29","slug":"woman-sub-inspector-suicide-case-a-special-dish-was-made-in-mess-on-new-year-by-insistence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0930\u0923: \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला दारोगा ने की आत्महत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff134608ebc3e3c52614b29","slug":"woman-sub-inspector-suicide-case-a-special-dish-was-made-in-mess-on-new-year-by-insistence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0930\u0923: \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर पहुंची जिले की पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff134608ebc3e3c52614b29","slug":"woman-sub-inspector-suicide-case-a-special-dish-was-made-in-mess-on-new-year-by-insistence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0930\u0923: \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ff134608ebc3e3c52614b29","slug":"woman-sub-inspector-suicide-case-a-special-dish-was-made-in-mess-on-new-year-by-insistence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0930\u0923: \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला दारोगा के घर के बाहर खड़ी पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला