बुलंदशहर शराब कांड: भट्ठे के मजदूर भी जीतगढ़ी से खरीदकर पीते थे शराब, ऐसे बची इनकी जान, नहीं तो भयावह हो जाती स्थिति

विकास वत्स, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:14 AM IST
bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case
1 of 5
bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर जिले के सिकंदराबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव जीतगढ़ी में जहरीली शराब का कारोबार बीते कुछ वर्षों से फल-फूल रहा था, लेकिन यह कारोबार गैर जनपद से मुख्य रुप से संचालित हो रहा था। पुलिस अभी तक शराब बेचने वाले और आरोपियों तक शराब पहुंचाने वाली कड़ियों को पकड़ सकी है। जबकि, शराब कहां से आ रही थी, कहां बन रही थी और कौन इस काले कारोबार का मुखिया है, ये जानना पुलिस के लिए अभी चुनौती बना हुआ है। अंतिम कड़ी के खुलने पर ही पुलिस इसका राजफाश कर सकेगी। 
bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case
bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case
bulandshahr Poisonous Liquor Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेत से बरामद शराब
खेत से बरामद शराब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case
bulandshahr poisonous liquor case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
