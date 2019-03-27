शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   ghaziabad love couple murder mystry some bike borne goons threaten annu father to shut his mouth

डबल मर्डरः प्रेमी के पिता को मिली धमकी- जबान खोली तो 10 मिनट में पहुंचा देंगे बेटे के पास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 01:17 PM IST
ghaziabad love couple murder mystry some bike borne goons threaten annu father to shut his mouth
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद कोतवाली क्षेत्र के साईं उपवन में सोमवार को गोली मारकर प्रेमी-प्रेमिका की हत्या कर दी गई थी। बेटे का अंतिम संस्कार करने के बाद रात में पिता से बाइक सवार दो लोगों ने दरवाजा खुलवाकर कर जबान बंद रखने को कहा। पढ़ें पूरी खबर और जानें कि आखिर अन्नू के पिता ऐसा क्या जानते हैं कि उन्हें मुंह बंद रखने की धमकी दी गई है, क्या वह कातिल के बारे में जानते हैं कोई राज....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
love couple murder brutal crimes crime in ghaziabad murder in ghaziabad ghaziabad police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

आतंकी सज्जाद खान
Delhi NCR

जैश आतंकी सज्जाद खान का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'पुलवामा हमले के आत्मघाती को मैंने ही किया था तैयार'

27 मार्च 2019

Jhandaji Mela 2019 history of Jhandeji
Dehradun

343 साल पुराना है झंडेजी का इतिहास, हर साल लगने वाले मेले में देश-विदेश से आते हैं भक्त

27 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
लाइव डिबेट में भिड़े बीजेपी और रालोद कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

टीवी लाइव डिबेट: भाजपा-रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं में जमकर चले लात-घूंसे, कई घायल, देखें तस्वीरें

26 मार्च 2019

bjp told reason about removing bc khanduri from defense council
Dehradun

बीसी खंडूड़ी को रक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष पद से हटाने के पीछे भाजपा ने बताई यह वजह

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
candidates in race for congress ticket from mandi lok sabha seat in himachal
Shimla

मंडी से आश्रय के टिकट पर संकट, इनको भी बनाया जा सकता है उम्मीदवार

26 मार्च 2019

आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर हादसा
Lucknow

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हादसाः आग की लपटों के बीच बेटी को सीने से लगाए मदद के लिए चीखती रही मां

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग अग्निकांड: जिंदा जले दो भाई-बहन, बेबस होकर देखते रहे लोग

27 मार्च 2019

श्रीभगवान शर्मा उर्फ गुड्डू पंडित (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

माया ने इस 'बाहुबली' नेता पर खेला दांव, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के बेटे को हराकर रखा था राजनीति में कदम

26 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
love couple murder
Delhi NCR

मंदिर में प्रेमी युगल के हत्यारे के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सात गोलियां मारने के बाद भी...

26 मार्च 2019

हेमा मालिनी और सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

हेमा मालिनी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने को तैयार थीं सपना चौधरी, इस बात पर फंसा पेंच, दोस्त ने किया खुलासा

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
Chandigarh

बीबीए छोड़ थामी बंदूक, सेना से रिटायर पिता ने बताई बेटे के बदमाश बनने की वजह, शव लेने से इंकार

25 मार्च 2019

हाजी याकूब कुरैशी, राजेंद्र अग्रवाल, तब्बसुम हसन, इमरान मसूद
Meerut

पश्चिम के आठ गढ़ों पर सजी चुनावी रणभूमि, अधिकतर पर सीधे मुकाबले, देखें कहां क्या समीकरण

26 मार्च 2019

बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग अग्निकांड: पिछले कमरे में फंस गए थे मासूम, परिजनों को नहीं पता था कहां हैं दोनों

27 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

कांग्रेस इस दिन जारी करेगी हिमाचल के प्रत्याशियों की सूची, वीरभद्र दिल्ली रवाना

26 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी, डॉ मुरली मनोहर जोशी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

मुरली मनोहर जोशी ने लिखा एक पत्र फिर यूपी की इन दो सीटों पर प्रत्याशी उतारने के लिए मजबूर हुई बीजेपी

27 मार्च 2019

सपना चौधरी
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस से कभी चुनाव लड़ ही न पातीं सपना चौधरी, सदस्यता फॉर्म में सामने आईं दो बड़ी चूक

25 मार्च 2019

people are not able to accepting unity of virbhadra singh and sukhram
Shimla

वीरभद्र-सुखराम के बीच की पहेली बुझा रहे लोग, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

26 मार्च 2019

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊर्जा मंत्री अनिल शर्मा
Shimla

जयराम के मंत्री ने कहा- बेटा जा रहा कांग्रेस में, किसी का नहीं करूंगा प्रचार

25 मार्च 2019

प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सपना चौधरी
Delhi NCR

क्यों झूठ बोलने को मजबूर हुईं सपना चौधरी, मां ने भी कह दिया था-कांग्रेस में शामिल हुई बेटी

25 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी के साथ पंडित सुखराम और आश्रय शर्मा।
Shimla

पोते सहित कांग्रेस में फिर शामिल हुए सुखराम, आश्रय मंडी से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव

25 मार्च 2019

जया प्रदा
Delhi NCR

वो 5 मौके, जब-जब सामने आई जया प्रदा और आजम खां के रिश्तों में तल्खी

26 मार्च 2019

शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज
Kanpur

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, बोलीं...छीनना चाहते हैं रुपया

26 मार्च 2019

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
love couple murder
love couple murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
love couple murder
love couple murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
love couple murder
love couple murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.