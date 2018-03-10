शहर चुनें

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी पर पत्नी की जासूसी का आरोप, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

कपिल कुमार, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 12:47 PM IST
film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui land in controversy for spying on wife
मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी एक बार फिर विवादों में घिर गए हैं। बुढ़ाना कस्बे के बाशिंदे नवाजुद्दीन पर अपनी पत्नी की जासूसी कराने का आरोप लगा है। महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे की क्राइम ब्रांच ने 11 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। साथ ही अभिनेता सिद्दकी को भी पूछताछ के लिए नोटिस जारी किया गया है। शिवसेना प्रमुख बाल ठाकरे के जीवन पर बन रही फिल्म ‘ठाकरे’ को लेकर भी नवाजुद्दीन आजकल सुर्खियों में हैं। 
nawazuddin siddiqui crime branch maharashtra

