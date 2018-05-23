शहर चुनें

स्टेशन पर TTE ने दिखाई दबंगई, रोकने आये एसआई तो कर दी उनकी धुनाई

राजीव कुमार/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 23 May 2018 03:30 PM IST
demo pic
1 of 5
पुरानी दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक टीटीई ने दबंगई दिखाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस के एसआई से मारपीट की। हमले में वर्दी भी फट गई। दरअसल टिकट न होने पर टीटीई ने कुछ युवकों से उनका जबरन पर्स छीन लिया था, जिसमें दस हजार व कागजात थे। 
