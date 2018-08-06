शहर चुनें

उद्योग जगत की रीढ़ थे राजन नंदा, शोमैन राजकपूर के दामाद इस बाइक को बनाकर हुए थे माला-माल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Mon, 06 Aug 2018 09:38 PM IST
ट्रैक्टर एवं कृषि उपकरण निर्माता कंपनी एस्कॉर्टस समूह के चेयरमैन राजन नंदा के निधन पर उद्योग जगत में शोक की लहर है। 76 वर्षीय  नंदा अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन के समधी और शोमैन राजकपूर के दामाद थे। फरीदाबाद में उद्योग जगत को फलने फूलने में या यू कहें कि उद्योगों को बसाने में इन्होंने अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। एस्कॉर्ट्स ग्रुप ने जिले के उद्योगों के लिए ऑक्सीजन का काम किया था। हर छोटा बड़ा उद्यमी कहीं न कहीं एस्कॉर्ट्स ग्रुप से इत्तेफाक रखता है। 
 
