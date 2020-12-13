दिल्ली एनसीआर: बारिश के बाद भी नहीं धुला प्रदूषण, खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक

{"_id":"5fd5cd2c24edec56385f12f8","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-updates-aqi-reaches-dangerous-level-even-after-rainfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930: \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0917\u0941\u0923\u0935\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi pollution
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5fd5cd2c24edec56385f12f8","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-updates-aqi-reaches-dangerous-level-even-after-rainfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930: \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0917\u0941\u0923\u0935\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi pollution
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5fd5cd2c24edec56385f12f8","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-updates-aqi-reaches-dangerous-level-even-after-rainfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930: \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0917\u0941\u0923\u0935\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi pollution
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5fd5cd2c24edec56385f12f8","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-updates-aqi-reaches-dangerous-level-even-after-rainfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930: \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0917\u0941\u0923\u0935\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi pollution
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5fd5cd2c24edec56385f12f8","slug":"delhi-ncr-weather-updates-aqi-reaches-dangerous-level-even-after-rainfall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930: \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923, \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0941 \u0917\u0941\u0923\u0935\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi pollution
- फोटो : ANI