दिल्ली एनसीआर: बारिश के बाद भी नहीं धुला प्रदूषण, खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, ग्रेटर नोएडा, Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 02:07 PM IST
delhi pollution
1 of 5
delhi pollution - फोटो : ANI
ग्रेटर नोएडा में रहने वाले लोगों की शनिवार सुबह की शुरुआत घने धुंध (स्मॉग) से हुई। इस दौरान दृश्यता 700 मीटर तक पहुंच गई। सुबह से ही प्रदूषण का स्तर खतरनाक श्रेणी की सीमा पर पहुंच गया। सुबह कुछ देर की बारिश प्रदूषण को धुल पाई। 

 
delhi pollution
delhi pollution - फोटो : ANI
