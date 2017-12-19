बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्ली की सड़कों पर कल लगाई जाएगी ये गन, स्मॉग का मिटा देगी नामोनिशां
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 04:01 PM IST
सर्दियों में प्रदूषण और ठंड से होने वाले स्मॉग से निपटने की दिल्ली सरकार ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। राजधानी में प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए एंटी स्माग गन का इस्तेमाल किए जाने पर विचार चल रहा है।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
