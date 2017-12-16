ऑस्ट्रेलिया से लाया गया फुटबॉलर नितिशा का शव, रविवार को होगा अंतिम संस्कार
पैन पैसिफिक स्कूल गेम्स में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एडिलेड गई दिल्ली की फुटबॉल टीम की खिलाड़ी नितिशा नेगी (16) का शव शनिवार दोपहर को दिल्ली लाया गया। 10 दिसंबर को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एडिलेड में समुद्र में नहाने के दौरान ऊंची लहरों की चपेट में आकर नितिशा समेत पांच अन्य छात्राएं डूब गई थीं। जिसमें से चार को बचा लिया गया।
