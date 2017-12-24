Download App
आपका शहर Close

किशोरी के साथ हुआ रेप, मां जब पहुची रिपोर्ट लिखाने तो पुलिस ने किया ऐसा बर्ताव

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:08 AM IST
rape with minor, when her mother went to file complaint then police made her go away

कविनगर थाना क्षेत्र की एक कालोनी में 13 साल की लड़की ने पड़ोस के ही एक युवक पर अपने घर ले जाकर रेप करने का आरोप लगाया है। कई घंटे तलाश के बाद लड़की आरोपी के घर में रोती मिली।

Comments

Browse By Tags

crime news ghaziabad news rape

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

आईएएस ऑफिसर की आत्महत्या के बाद शव देख पत्नी ने कही चौंका देने वाली बात

ias officer mukesh pandey suicide and her wife first reaction
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा, विदेशी गर्ल को अंतरंग देख पुलिस शर्म से पानी पानी

High Profile Sex Racket Exposed in gurugram of Haryana
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हर राेज मेरे साथ बनाता था संबंध फ‌िर एक द‌िन इस वजह से कर द‌िया इंकार

police man raped a woman in kanpur
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!